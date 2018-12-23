Roy Hodgson Gives Verdict on Andros Townsend Wonder Goal After Shock Win Over Man City

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has called Andros Townsend's volley against Manchester City a contender for goal of the year, as the Eagles ran out 2-3 winners at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors withstood a late barrage of attacking pressure from the Premier League champions to claim all three points, which could be priceless in their fight against relegation this season. 

Townsend's rocket of a volley from outside the area gave Palace the lead in the first half, setting them up to take the famous victory. Speaking after the win, Hodgson revealed his thoughts as he saw his winger line up to hit the ball.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He said, via Goal: "Andros Townsend's goal was magnificent, a wonderful strike on goal. He had a good performance, he is very happy with himself and as it came to him I thought 'that's not a bad body shape.'

"I wouldn't say I thought he was going to score but he gave himself a chance. It will be a contender for goal of the week, if not goal of the year.”

Hodgson's tactics were a key component into how the game panned out, with the manager explaining after the game how he set his team up to starve the space awarded to the City midfielders.

Hodgson added, as quoted by The Guardian“We realised we were playing against a team who are very good on the ball. We allowed their centre backs more time on the ball. We worked hard to block all the spaces in midfield. It was a very concentrated, disciplined and focused performance.

"We were dangerous on the counter attack. It’s difficult to do anything but heap praise on them [Crystal Palace]. It was going to be very difficult for us after De Bruyne’s goal and we stood up to them very well." 

There was no time to dwell on their recent success for Hodgson however, as he then stated the importance of their upcoming Premier League clash against Cardiff City at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson added: "All in all, it was a very, very good day’s work and three fantastic points. We need to get points from Cardiff on Boxing Day otherwise we’ll have wasted these three bonus points.”

