Arsenal Confirm Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan Is Out for 6 Weeks With Foot Fracture

Arsenal have confirmed that their midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been ruled out of action for six weeks with a fractured foot.

The news comes as a real blow to Gunners boss Unai Emery, who is experiencing something of an injury crisis over the festive period. Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerïn, Rob Holding, Danny Welbeck and Dinos Mavropanos are all currently injured in a jam-packed Arsenal medical room.

Reporting the news on their official website, Arsenal revealed that the Armenian playmaker won't return from his injury until the middle of February, which will leave the Gunners scrambling for replacements as they look to patch up their rapidly diminishing squad.

Emery's men face Brighton on Boxing Day, as they look to continue their push for a top four finish.

The north London side have been in impressive form of late, with Emery's attractive, organised football seeing the side battle competently with the likes of Spurs and Chelsea for a Champions League qualification spot. With the January transfer window looming,

Arsenal may well dip into the market, to avoid running the risk of their top players burning out by May.

In other news, Arsenal have reportedly been quoted a hefty £72m asking price for Lille winger Nicolas Pépé. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with Arsenal since the last transfer window, but the Ligue 1 side's lofty demands could well put the Gunners off making a January swoop for the 23-year-old ace.