Bayern Munich Offer Atleti Star Lucas Hernandez Bumper Salary as Transfer Battle Continues

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Bayern Munich are set to offer Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez a yearly salary of €8.5m in order to complete a deal for the defender. 

The 22-year-old had been linked with a reported €85m switch to the Bundesliga side in the January transfer window, which would be a record fee for a defender – and which Atleti would be able to do nothing about, as the figure matches his release clause. 

In order to push the transfer over the line, Spanish publication El Pais are reporting that Die Roten could be willing to make Hernandez one of the club's most highly paid players by offering the World Cup winner a weekly wage in excess of €8.5m a year. 

The article also claims that Atletico Madrid have reached their salary limit of €293m, meaning they're unable to match Bayern's lucrative offer, which could turn the head of Hernandez, whose contract at the Wanda Metropolitano runs until 2024. 

Hernandez, who is currently out of action with a knee injury, has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Los Rojiblancos this season at both centre-back and left-back, with his versatility an attractive prospect for Bayern, as the club look to bolster their defence options for the long-term. 

There's been plenty of speculation regarding the proposed transfer, with Atletico Madrid releasing a statement on the matter denying any 'agreement' had been reached with the Bavarian club, although Bayern's chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge refused to 'confirm or deny' that a deal had been reached.

Even Diego Simeone has had his say on the matter, with Atletico Madrid's manager hoping to see Hernandez remain at the club, and called for fans to 'show their affection' for the defender. 

