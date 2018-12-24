Borussia Dortmund to Let Julien Weigl Leave in January Move With Serie A Giants Linked

December 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund will allow Julian Weigl to leave the club on loan in January as the midfielder goes in search of regular game time. 

The 23-year-old has made just eight appearances in all competitions for Lucien Favre's side this season, with the former OGC Nice boss preferring the summer arrivals of Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney at the heart of his midfield. 

As a result, German publication Bild are reporting that Weigl will be free to go out on loan when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year to give the midfielder the regular match action that his season has lacked so far.

Weigl has made 135 appearances for BVB after arriving from 1860 Munich in 2015 for the modest sum of £2.25m, with his performances under Thomas Tuchel at the time earning him a reputation as one of Europe's most promising holding midfielders.

This season however has been far from ideal for the Germany international, who has only made four appearances for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, the last of which came at centre-back during a 2-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach to round off their 2018. 

AS Roma have recently been linked with the midfielder, with the chance of playing Champions League knockout football a potential head-turner for Weigl. 

Borussia Dortmund have been in excellent form this season following the arrival of Favre, as they sit top of the Bundesliga ahead of the winter break with a six point lead over Bayern Munich in second place, and have a Champions League last 16 tie against Tottenham to look forward to in 2019. 

