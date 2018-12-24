Burnley vs Everton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Two of the Premier League's out-of-form teams clash as Burnley welcome Everton to Turf Moor on Boxing Day.

The Clarets suffered their 12th defeat of the campaign against Arsenal on Saturday and sit precariously in the relegation zone, having won three games all season.

On behalf of everyone at Turf Moor, a very Merry Christmas to all Clarets fans. pic.twitter.com/RUskFVMa0M — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 24, 2018

Meanwhile, a dumbstruck Everton were pummeled 6-2 by Tottenham on home soil - leaving Marco Silva's men winless in their last five matches.

As the fixture schedule mounts, both sides will be keen to return to winning ways following their recent poor form.

Here is 90min's breakdown of Wednesday's clash.

Where To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 26 December What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Turf Moor TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday/Live Score Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News

Midfield duo Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady both face late fitness tests, whilst Sean Dyche is expected to be without Steven Defour and Aaron Lennon.



Following Sunday's capitulation, Silva could rest a number of players including Andre Gomes after he limped off against Tottenham.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Columbian defender Yerry Mina could be recalled, whilst PSG -courted Idrissa Gueye could feature after missing the last two games.



Predicted Lineups





Burnley Hart; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; Wood, Barnes. Everton Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Schneiderlin, Davies; Bernard, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison.

Head to Head Record

There hasn't been a single draw in their last eight encounters, with both sides winning four a piece.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Burnley completed the double over their opponents last season, including a spirited comeback in March which saw Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood on the scoresheet.







Recent Form

Sean Dyches' Clarets have endured a torrid campaign so far and have taken only four points from their last 10 games, the worst record in the division.

This time last year they sat sixth, but face a nervy second half of the season as they look to avoid the dreaded drop into the Championship.



IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Similarly, the Toffees have dipped either side of a decent run early November, collecting just two points from a possible 15. Sunday's thrashing would have concerned Silva, whose side have conceded the most goals outside the bottom five.



In this time, they've fallen five points off Manchester United who occupy the last Europa League spot.



Here's how each side has fared in their past five fixtures:

Burnley Everton Arsenal 3-1 Burnley (22/12) Everton 2-6 Tottenham (23/12) Tottenham 1-0 Burnley (15/12) Manchester City 3-1 Everton (15/12) Burnley 1-0 Brighton (08/12) Everton 2-2 Watford (10/12) Burnley 1-3 Liverpool (05/12) Everton 1-1 Newcastle (05/12) Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley (01/12) Liverpool 1-0 Everton (02/12)

Prediction



Seeking an immediate return to winning ways, this has become a crucial clash for many reasons.

In spite of Burnley's drastic form, they've faced three of the top four and will earmark this encounter as a must-win if they're to improve on their current status. As for Everton, a more solid defensive performance will be at the forefront of their minds as they look to avenge their defeat in Lancashire last season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With one win away from home all season, the Toffees could become unstuck again.



Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Everton