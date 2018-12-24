Former Liverpool Manager Warns of Potential Pitfalls in 'Long' Premier League Title Race

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson does not believe his side's famous win over Manchester City will be the decisive result in the Premier League title race, with plenty of football still to be played.

Palace inflicted Manchester City's first home defeat of the season - and their first Premier League defeat to a bottom half side since December 2016 - with an improbable 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool now have a four point lead at the top of the Premier League, but Hodgson insists that City manager Pep Guardiola will not be unduly worried.

"I don’t think Pep Guardiola will be too concerned about a four-point gap with 20 games left to play," said the Eagles boss, quoted by the Guardian. "One of those is going to be against Liverpool, but even without that game the chances are that Liverpool will go somewhere and something like this will happen.

"Someone will beat them against the odds, there is a long way to go yet and there will be an upset somewhere along the line."

Manchester City had over 75% possession against Palace but Hodgson's side perfected their game plan and took their chances as Guardiola's usually impeccable tactics came unstuck.

"I am sure the only disappointment for Pep will be having so much of the ball and being able to buzz around our final third as much as they were able to do without creating as many chances as they would have liked," said Hodgson.

"But I would like to think he will give Crystal Palace a bit of credit for that. His side were able to ask a lot of questions but we managed to come up with the answers."

City travel to Leicester and Southampton before a huge meeting with Liverpool on 3 January.