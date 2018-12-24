Harry Kane Urges Tottenham to 'Carry on' Amid Talk of Potential Premier League Title Challenge

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has insisted his team can force their way into the Premier League title race following Sunday's thumping 6-2 win against Everton at Goodison Park, a game in which Kane himself scored twice.

Despite going a goal down in the game, Spurs were able to blow Everton away. As a result they stayed within six points of league leaders Liverpool and closed the gap on second place and reigning champions Manchester City to just two points.

Now, aiming for a strong festive period over the coming days to build momentum into the New Year and spring, Kane is keen to see just how far this talented Tottenham team can go.

"Everybody is talking about Liverpool and Manchester City, we are just kind of doing what we normally do," Kane said after the final whistle, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"There is still a long way to go. We are in a busy period. We have had a great week and it is important we carry it on. We have got games coming up thick and fast, but they are ones we can definitely win," the England captain added.

"We just have to have a strong December, January, February, all the way through and pretty much see where we are come April time."

Kane and Spurs will see themselves stretched across three competitions come January when their FA Cup commitment begins with a third round tie against Tranmere and they face Chelsea in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi final.

Depending on how they fare in the domestic cups, it could become four competitions once the Champions League resumes in February - the first leg of the last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund is due to take place nine days before the Carabao Cup final.

Over the remainder of the Christmas period in the Premier League, Spurs face Bournemouth and Wolves at home, before travelling to Wales to face Cardiff on New Year's Day.