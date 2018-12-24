Nemanja Matic Admits Man Utd Players Must Take Some Responsibility for Jose Mourinho Sacking

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has admitted that the players must take at least some responsibility for the poor results that led to Jose Mourinho getting sacked last week, insisting that 'it's not only the manager's fault when results are not good'.

United won just one of their final six Premier League fixtures under Mourinho and speculation was rife that there was a toxic atmosphere at the club.

With new caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge for Saturday's thumping 5-1 win over Cardiff, it was like a weight had been lifted from the team. But after a poor run of results, Matic explained that it was on the players to play better.

"Of course. I said this also after the Liverpool game, that we have to take responsibility and do our best to play better and to win games," the Serbian international is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"I don't know (what changed at Cardiff). This is the question no-one has an answer to but we are sure this is the way to continue, to fight and we will try to do it.

"This is football. In football this happens. We know also it’s not only the manager's fault when the results are not good. But this is football and we have to carry on, to fight for the club."

Buoyant fans will now expect United to build momentum under Solskjaer and bridge the eight-point gap to the top four that has already been cut from 11 thanks to Chelsea's surprise defeat at home to Leicester on Saturday.

United are faced with upcoming games against Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

