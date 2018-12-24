Sir Alex Ferguson Takes Man Utd Consultancy Role After Brokering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Appointment

Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly back in business as a consultant for his former club Manchester United as he attempts to restore the glory days which left with his retirement.

United have struggled to live up to Ferguson's legacy since he left the club in 2013, with neither David Moyes, Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho proving a worthy successor to the legendary Glaswegian.

According to the Sun, Ferguson has been helping to bring back some of that identity as he was involved in brokering the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in over 360 appearances for United during Ferguson's time in charge, and the hope is that he can bring the feel-good factor back to the club before a permanent appointment is made next summer.

Ferguson was also instrumental in bringing Mike Phelan back as Solskjaer's assistant. Phelan worked at Manchester United in various capacities between 1999 and 2013, the last five years of which were spent as Ferguson's assistant manager.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward sought Ferguson's wisdom as he prepared to sack Mourinho following last week's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Ferguson will not be employed in a full-time capacity, but he will work closely with Solskjaer and the Norwegian plans to converse regularly with his former manager - something Mourinho did not do.

Another of Ferguson's former players, Peter Schmeichel, could be joining the club as director of football, with the Dane admitting that he is considering applying for the role.

Solskjaer's temporary tenure got off to the perfect start on Saturday with a 5-1 win over his former club Cardiff City.