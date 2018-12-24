West Ham's Robert Snodgrass Admits Watford 'Took Their Chances' Yet Remains Positive

December 24, 2018

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has insisted on seeing the positive side from his team's performance on Saturday, despite their four-game winning streak coming to an end as they conceded at home to Watford.

The Hammers were beaten 2-0, with Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu netting for the Hornets, but the home side wasted a number of golden opportunities to reduce the deficit including two strikes from Michail Antonio that struck the woodwork. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

However, the Scotland international is remaining upbeat about his side's performance, urging his team mates to be more ruthless in front of the goal. Speaking following the defeat (via Evening Standard) he said: “It’s disappointing but I think there are positives. 


"We created some good chances that sometimes hit the back of the net and you get a good result. I thought they played the same way as us as well, they wanted to be expansive and try to win the game. So fair play to them, they took their chances.


"You need to win your home games and that’s what gets the crowd behind you. It’s bitterly disappointing, it’s frustrating and I think a draw would have been a fair result." he added.

Manuel Pellegrini's side had a difficult start to the campaign, losing their opening four games, but Snodgrass believes their reaction since has been 'great', adding: “Of course. When you don’t win your first four games and you’re sitting level with Watford who have done really well, it’s great."

Snodgrass has emerged as an unlikely hero for the Hammers in recent weeks, his future at the London Stadium looked in doubt as he spent last season on-loan at Championship side Aston Villa. However, injuries to Andriy Yarmolenko and Marko Arnautovic have given the wide-man an opportunity to flourish which he has taken with both hands.

The ex-Hull man has bagged two goals and provided three assists in his last six appearances, providing admirable cover for West Ham's extensive injury list which sees them without seven first-team players.

