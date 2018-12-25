Liverpool Looking to Improve Front Line by Dispensing With Two Forwards to Land Top Striker

By 90Min
December 25, 2018

Liverpool are looking to freshen up their front line this January transfer window, by letting both Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge leave the club in order to land top Germany striker Timo Werner. 

Despite the Reds' prosperity domestically this season - they sit atop the Premier League with a four point buffer over reigning champions Manchester City - Jurgen Klopp is not resting on his laurels. Both the English and Belgian forwards have been bit players in the German's lineup, and are expected to depart Merseyside in January.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

In their stead, Klopp is hoping to land RB Leipzig marksman Timo Werner, as reported by the Daily Star

Werner has been in fine form for the Bundesliga outfit this term, providing 13 goals and three assists in 21 appearances across competitions. 

Since joining from hometown club VFB Stuttgart in 2015 in 2016, the 22-year-old has registered an astonishing 55 goals and 20 assists for the German newcomers in just 98 games. 

Such an incredible record has duly landed the German international links with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United. But, though the Reds already pertain a formidable frontline with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, they lack the out-and-out number nine skills that Werner possesses. 

And, Jurgen Klopp's German connection coupled with Liverpool's excellent form and position in the Premier League leaves the club in an excellent position to pick up their prized asset.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Klopp's side are in the midst of their seasonal festivities, and will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten record in the league with clashes against Newcastle and Arsenal at Anfield, before the big one against Man City at the Etihad on January 3rd.

