Man City Reveal David Silva Could Be Available for Leicester Clash on Boxing Day

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has returned to training after missing four games with a hamstring injury and could be in contention to play in the Boxing Day clash at Leicester.

Spaniard Silva hasn't featured for Pep Guardiola's side since playing 68 minutes in the 2-0 loss at Chelsea and City have since gone four points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, recently losing at home to Crystal Palace.

A Boxing Day boost? 💙👀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DYLrFMUxxH — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 25, 2018

However, City could be boosted by the return of SIlva for the trip to Leicester, with the club's website stating he could be in contention to feature after missing two weeks of action.

Guardiola praised the former Valencia man ahead of Wednesday's game, saying: "He's one of the best players I've trained. I've had a lot at Barca and Bayern but he's on that list.





"I love players who make a step forward in the bad moments and say: 'OK I'm here guys'."

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Liverpool beat Wolves to move four points ahead of City but, after taking the lead, the Citizens fell to a shock 3-2 defeat to Palace in one of the biggest upsets so far this season.

Silva's return would add some more creativity to City's side, with the 32-year-old contributing five goals and two assists in 14 Premier League appearances so far this season, but it seems likely he will be brought back slowly ahead of the massive clash with Liverpool on January 3.

City also have two legs in the Carabao Cup against Burton to look forward to in January, while they take on Schalke in the Champions League in February.