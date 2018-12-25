Pundit Claims Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Owes Much of His Exemplary Form to One Teammate

Liverpool centre half Virgil Van Dijk has shown some exemplary form this season, but former Reds defender Stephen Warnock has claimed the Dutchman owes much of this to the solidity of goalkeeper Alisson behind him.

Jurgen Klopp's side sit atop the Premier League, four points ahead of champions Manchester City, and remain unbeaten after 18 games, conceding just seven goals in the competition.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Much of this solidarity has been attributed to the towering Dutchman, who has been in fantastic fettle all season. But upon speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on the 27-year-old, as quoted by the Daily Star, Warnock proclaimed: "Incredible, he just goes from strength to strength and you're thinking 'how can he go from strength to strength? How does he get better?

"But he seems to every week. He's just got such a confidence about him now. I wonder also whether the confidence comes because of Alisson behind him.

"He's so comfortable on the ball, he knows he's got that extra pass, that extra player behind him to always have an option to play to."

Turning his attentions back to the defender, Warnock continued: "His [Van Dijk] range of passing, his one vs one defending and the goal was worthy of winning any game.

"You may think I'm bigging that goal [against Wolves] up but to take the pace of the ball and to guide it into the goal so comfortably, it was such a classy finish."

Liverpool will be seeking to maintain their invincible record over the festive period, though it will certainly be threatened in home clashes with Newcastle and Arsenal, before the long-awaited encounter with Man City at the Etihad on January 3rd.

