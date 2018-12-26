Besiktas Line Up Move for Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge as Club President Expresses Interest

Besiktas president Fikret Orman has reportedly instructed his club's transfer committee to pursue a January deal for Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge.

The 29-year-old, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, is currently behind the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the pecking order at Anfield. He has started just two league matches all season and has been an unused substitute in seven of Liverpool's last nine matches.

He is thought to be keen on securing regular first-team football, and Turkish outlet Fotomac claim that Besiktas are prepared to offer consistent football to Sturridge.

The report states that Sturridge will discuss his current situation with Liverpool in the near future, and Besiktas will make an offer for the Englishman when the January transfer window opens.

They are keen to negotiate a cheap deal for Sturridge, given he will become a free agent at the end of the season. Liverpool may find themselves unable to resist the chance to recover a transfer fee for Sturridge as they risk losing him for free next summer.

The Turkish giants surprisingly find themselves seventh in the league table and the report claims that they are keen to find a new leading striker.

Both Mustafa Pektemek and Vagner Love have struggled in front of goal at times, and many feel Besiktas have failed to adequately replace Alvaro Negredo and Cenk Tosun, who have both left the club within the last 12 months.

Sturridge has made 15 appearances for Liverpool this season, netting four goals in all competitions. He has found the back of the net against the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain and will certainly be eager to rediscover his once prolific form with more regular game time.