Besiktas Line Up Move for Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge as Club President Expresses Interest

By 90Min
December 26, 2018

Besiktas president Fikret Orman has reportedly instructed his club's transfer committee to pursue a January deal for Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge.

The 29-year-old, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, is currently behind the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the pecking order at Anfield. He has started just two league matches all season and has been an unused substitute in seven of Liverpool's last nine matches.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

He is thought to be keen on securing regular first-team football, and Turkish outlet Fotomac claim that Besiktas are prepared to offer consistent football to Sturridge.

The report states that Sturridge will discuss his current situation with Liverpool in the near future, and Besiktas will make an offer for the Englishman when the January transfer window opens.

They are keen to negotiate a cheap deal for Sturridge, given he will become a free agent at the end of the season. Liverpool may find themselves unable to resist the chance to recover a transfer fee for Sturridge as they risk losing him for free next summer.

The Turkish giants surprisingly find themselves seventh in the league table and the report claims that they are keen to find a new leading striker. 

Both Mustafa Pektemek and Vagner Love have struggled in front of goal at times, and many feel Besiktas have failed to adequately replace Alvaro Negredo and Cenk Tosun, who have both left the club within the last 12 months.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Sturridge has made 15 appearances for Liverpool this season, netting four goals in all competitions. He has found the back of the net against the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain and will certainly be eager to rediscover his once prolific form with more regular game time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)