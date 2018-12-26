Islam Slimani Reveals He Is Ready to Leave Leicester City After Loan Deal at Fenerbahçe Expires

December 26, 2018

Algerian forward Islam Slimani has revelaed that he is ready to leave Leicester City after spending two years at the club.

The 30-year-old is currently on loan at Turkish club Fenerbahçe, moving to Istanbul on a season-long loan from Leicester in August. He has played 46 times for the Foxes since joining from Sporting CP in 2016.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Slimani discussed his future including a possible return to Portugal once his current loan deal expires.

Asked about a return to Lisbon, Slimani said: “Back [to Sporting]? Yes, why not? But, in this moment, I have a contract with Fenerbahçe. I’m going to honour that commitment.”


Slimani has made 20 appearances for Fenerbahçe this season, scoring four goals. However, the striker has scored just once in the league in September, and has now gone 11 league games without a goal.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

One win in 12 games sees the Istanbul club sit 17th in the Super Lig, as they languish in the relegation zone a point off safety. This is a remarkable fall from grace, after finishing last season in second place behind Galatasaray.

Slimani added: “We will see at the end of the season what might happen. Now, I’m focused on Fenerbahçe. We’ll see… Never say never in football – of course one day I hope to return to Sporting.” 

The Algerian spent three years at Sporting, winning two major domestic honours in 2015. He left the following year to join then Premier League champions Leicester, signing for a club record fee of £28 million.

However he hasn’t played for Leicester in eight months, when he made a cameo in their 2-0 defeat to West Brom in April. He has been loaned out twice, having stints at Fenerbahçe and fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

