Jürgen Klopp Admits Liverpool are Desperate to End 28-Year Wait for a Premier League Title

By 90Min
December 26, 2018

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp claims that his side are "greedy" for the second half of the season, admitting that the club feels like their the closest they've been to a Premier League title since his appointment in 2016.

The Reds were somewhat involved in a title race last season, but Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ended up blitzing the rest of the division and finished a whopping 19 points clear at the top of the table - 25 ahead of Liverpool.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

This season, however, Liverpool are at the top and remain the only unbeaten side left in the top flight, something which Klopp puts down to his side's hunger for the Premier League title.

"We are greedy for the second half of the season. We smelled a bit of it last season how it could be," Klopp said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "We were close a few times.

"Obviously, we have played a very good season so far and it gives us a much better basis for the second part of the season than we had last year.

"You cannot be successful in any sport in the world without any kind of hunger. It is not possible.

"If you are satisfied with something then you must be a genius. There are a few of them out there and they can win things without the perfect attitude, but usually, there's no chance without that."

Liverpool will look to maintain their four point lead at the top of the table on Boxing Day when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Klopp's side will then face up against Arsenal three days later. Unai Emery's side are one of just three Premier League sides who haven't lost to Liverpool this season, although the Gunners do have an awful record away to Klopp's team in recent years.

