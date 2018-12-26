Kylian Mbappe Named French Player of the Year for 2018

By 90Min
December 26, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has won the French Player of the Year award for 2018, beating the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane.

This will mark the end to a stunning year for the 20-year-old, who was instrumental in guiding France to World Cup glory during the summer. He also finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or voting and won the inaugural Kopa Trophy, which is given to be best player in the world under the age of 21.

The latest award was handed out by France Football, who wrote: "Kylian Mbappe, while debunking the myth that age matters, has enjoyed an extraordinary 2018, winning trophies with PSG, raising the World Cup and the first Kopa trophy awarded by France Football and finishing fourth in the Ballon d'Or. 

"To end his golden year, the France international has been elected French player of 2018 by France Football and its jury, composed of former winners, just ahead of Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann. A prize he came close to last year, seeing N'Golo Kanté steal the show."

For both PSG and France, Mbappe has been exceptional in 2018. The winger has netted 30 goals in all competitions, guiding his club to a domestic treble in France. He has now won consecutive Ligue 1 titles, having lifted the trophy with Monaco in 2017.

This season, Mbappe has already racked up 16 goals and ten assists from his 19 appearances. He currently averages one goal every 71 minutes in the league, which speaks volumes of his current form.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

He also netted three goals in the group stage of the Champions League, helping PSG qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. The club fell to Real Madrid in the round of 16 last season, and Mbappe will be desperate to help his side advance further this year when they face Manchester United in February.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)