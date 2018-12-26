Manchester United Still in Talks With Nikola Milenkovic Despite Jose Mourinho's Recent Departure

By 90Min
December 26, 2018

One of Jose Mourinho's top transfer targets Nikola Milenkovic is still in talks to join Manchester United despite the manager's recent departure from Old Trafford.

Mourinho had personally travelled to watch Milenkovic play for Serbia earlier this season and had identified him as the man to solve the Red Devils' defensive issues. However, Mourinho was relieved of his duties at United after a disappointing run of form which culminated in a comprehensive 3-1 defeat against Liverpool midway through December.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to La Repubblica, as per The SunUnited are still keeping tabs on the Fiorentina defender in spite of Mourinho's departure and are pressing to bring him over to England.

United officials are said to have been locked in talks with Milenkovic's agent throughout the Christmas period as they look to agree terms for the young defender.

A deal is close to being struck between United and Fiorentina and La Viola will be demanding a £45m fee for the 21-year-old.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Previous reports have suggested that Ed Woodward would not be providing United's interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with many funds and that the club are instead holding off spending large fees until they are able to appoint someone on a permanent basis in the summer.

With that in mind, the deal could be delayed until the end of the season when United's future is set to be a little clearer.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

So far this season Milenkovic has missed just one game for Fiorentina and has been an instrumental part of a back line which has the third-best defensive record in Serie A after conceding just 18 goals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)