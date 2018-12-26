Manchester United Still in Talks With Nikola Milenkovic Despite Jose Mourinho's Recent Departure

One of Jose Mourinho's top transfer targets Nikola Milenkovic is still in talks to join Manchester United despite the manager's recent departure from Old Trafford.

Mourinho had personally travelled to watch Milenkovic play for Serbia earlier this season and had identified him as the man to solve the Red Devils' defensive issues. However, Mourinho was relieved of his duties at United after a disappointing run of form which culminated in a comprehensive 3-1 defeat against Liverpool midway through December.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to La Repubblica, as per The Sun, United are still keeping tabs on the Fiorentina defender in spite of Mourinho's departure and are pressing to bring him over to England.

United officials are said to have been locked in talks with Milenkovic's agent throughout the Christmas period as they look to agree terms for the young defender.

A deal is close to being struck between United and Fiorentina and La Viola will be demanding a £45m fee for the 21-year-old.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Previous reports have suggested that Ed Woodward would not be providing United's interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with many funds and that the club are instead holding off spending large fees until they are able to appoint someone on a permanent basis in the summer.

With that in mind, the deal could be delayed until the end of the season when United's future is set to be a little clearer.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

So far this season Milenkovic has missed just one game for Fiorentina and has been an instrumental part of a back line which has the third-best defensive record in Serie A after conceding just 18 goals.