Paul Merson Expects Plenty of Goals in Boxing Day Clash Between Arsenal and Brighton

Pual Merson has backed Arsenal's Boxing Day match with Brighton and Hove Albion to be a thrilling encounter, tipping the Gunners to secure a 3-2 victory.

Unai Emery's side find themselves fifth in the Premier League and earned a 3-1 victory over Burnley in their last match. They have lost just one of their last 16 league matches and certainly have not struggled in front of goal, with their tally of 40 strikes the second-highest in the division.

Offering his predictions to Sky Sports, Merson admitted that he believes Arsenal will secure an exciting 3-2 victory. He said: "At home, Brighton are a different kettle of fish to away from home [although they were a little unlucky to lose at Bournemouth on Saturday], while Arsenal will be buoyant after seeing Chelsea lose.





"Now all of a sudden, the top four is realistic and I think Arsenal will win this game 3-2."





The Gunners are level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in their most recent match.

Just a point against Brighton would see Arsenal move into fourth, although Chelsea have the chance to regain their position when they face Watford later on Sunday.





A key reason for Arsenal's success has been the prolific form of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese international has racked up 12 goals and three assists from 18 appearances, making him the division's top scorer.

As for Brighton, they currently sit 13th in the league table after falling to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday. They have suffered three consecutive defeats and will be desperate to return to winning ways when they face the Gunners.