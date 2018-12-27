Brighton vs Everton Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Brighton will be looking to build off of their 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Boxing Day when they welcome Marco Silva's Everton to the Amex on Saturday.

The Toffees are fresh off the back of a convincing 5-1 win over Burnley, knowing that a further three points on the south coast will seem them break the 30-point barrier ahead of the new year.

Check out 90min's preview for Saturday's clash below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday, December 29 What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 Where Is it Played? American Express Community Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Soccer Special / BBC Final Score / BT Sport Score Referee? Andy Madley

Team News

Crucially for the hosts, defender Lewis Dunk will return from his one-game suspension in time to face Everton this weekend, while José Izquierdo's availability appears to be decided by the toss of a coin. Summer signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh, however, is still nursing a hamstring injury.

Everton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Balogun, Bernardo, Bissouma, Pröpper, Knockaert, Gross, March, Locadia. Everton Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Davies, Gomes, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison.

Head to Head Record

Brighton have only ever claimed all three points in one game against Everton throughout their history, in a match from the 1981/82 season - a decade before the Premier League as it's known today was born.

👍 See you at the Amex tomorrow!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rWB1WVUKnI — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 25, 2018

Either side of Brighton's one win over Everton are two draws and three defeats, although the Seagulls haven't lost at home to the Toffees since their most recent promotion to the top flight.

Summer signing Richarlison proved to be the difference-maker when these two sides met earlier in the year, with the Brazilian scoring a brace at Goodison Park in Everton's 3-1 win over Christ Hughton's side.

Recent Form

Heading into both side's last game of the calendar year, it's safe to say not many teams will be on quite as poor of a run of form. Between them, Brighton and Everton have registered just 12 points out of a possible 36 during their last six matches.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Neither team can boast an impressive defensive record over the Christmas period, although Everton have conceded the lion share of the goals, which includes shipping six during their recent defeat against Tottenham.

Brighton & Hove Albion Everton Brighton 1-1 Arsenal (26/12) Burnley 1-5 Everton (26/12) Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton (22/12) Everton 2-6 Tottenham (23/12) Brighton 1-2 Chelsea (16/12) Man City 3-1 Everton (15/12) Burnley 1-0 Brighton (08/12) Everton 2-2 Watford (10/12) Brighton 3-1 Crystal Palace (04/12) Everton 1-1 Newcastle (05/12)

Prediction

Taking history into account, this is the match where Everton should get their season back underway following a slight blip before Christmas.

The Toffees have won more than 50% of their matches against Brighton, dating back to 1979, while they haven't conceded more than one goal to the Seagulls in 36 years.

If Everton are on form, this could be a must-see match this weekend as when the likes of Richarlison, André Gomes and Gylfi Sigurdsson are on form there aren't many teams in the Premier League who can match their quality.

However, both sides' recent form suggests this could be a bit of a cagey affair in which both teams' desperation to win will be overshadowed by their fear of dropping yet more points this season.





Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Everton