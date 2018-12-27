Cardiff Boss Neil Warnock Talks Up Emotional Return to Selhurst Park After Boxing Day Draw

December 27, 2018

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock hailed Crystal Palace as a 'special place' after the 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Boxing Day.

Warnock spent two spells with the Eagles and received a warm greeting from the home fans, and after the game the 70-year-old admitted he was touched by the reception.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I went and saw the crowd at the end, and the back of that goal, it's a special place, Palace. It always will be in my life. It changed my whole life, I was going to pack it in at Sheffield [United], but Simon Jordan got me back here."

Warnock was also pleased with the way his side responded after getting battered 5-1 by Manchester United last time out.

He added: "We've shot ourselves in the foot so many times by giving away elementary goals, especially last week against Manchester United.

"We had to be a lot sharper and we changed things and I'm pleased we did now, we look solid but we also look capable of scoring."

"I used to think Watford was the pits, i didn't think anybody ever wanted to play football below Watford when I was at Sheffield, but I really enjoyed London and now Cardiff. I'm revelling in it."

Cardiff have picked up momentum over the past month and are now three points above 18th placed Burnley as they look to move clear of the relegation spots.

The Bluebirds are next in action when they face Wolves on Saturday before hosting Tottenham on New Year's Day.

