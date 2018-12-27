Chelsea Midfielder Admits Eden Hazard Has Asked Him 'How it Is' at Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has admitted that Eden Hazard has asked him about his time at Real Madrid, with the Belgian having made no secret of his desire to join Los Blancos in the past.

The Croatian insisted that Hazard is solely focused on playing for Chelsea rather than concentrating on a potential move to Real, but did admit to Sky Sports that the Belgian had asked him about his time in Madrid.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

He said: "He asked me how it was there [at Real] but we are looking forward to having a great season together, to be fully concentrated on Chelsea. He is focused a lot on doing great things with Chelsea."

Kovacic also admitted that he can see himself signing for Chelsea on a permanent basis when his loan deal from Real Madrid expires. The Blues signed him this summer on a year-long loan deal, and the 24-year-old has already made 22 appearances in all competitions and has featured in all but three of Chelsea's Premier League fixtures.

He explained: "I think it [a loan switch] was the most important thing I did for now in my career.

"It was a step I wanted a lot, I wanted to come here. I say thank you to my previous club, to Chelsea as well, who wanted me a lot. I am enjoying it and I like it a lot here. For now, I am happy here. The city is amazing, the club is one of the best in the world, and my teammates are great.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I need to respect my previous club, Real Madrid. I can imagine myself staying here, but I have a contract I need to respect, and that is what I will do. For now, my business is to give my best every day."