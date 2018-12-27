Christian Kabasele Calms Injury Fears Following Collision With Post Against Chelsea

Watford defender Christian Kabasele has eased any long-term concerns surrounding the injury he sustained against Chelsea after colliding with the post.



The Belgian initially attempted to play on following the incident, but was visibly distressed, and was eventually substituted, before being seen stretchered into an ambulance at Vicarage Road, with the aid of an oxygen mask.



Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

However, the 27-year-old has since taken to social media to ease the fears over any long-term issues, declaring on Twitter :"Good morning everybody. Hopefully nothing broken but still have big pain."

As testament to his burgeoning spirits, the centre-back jokingly continued: "Great gesture of the goal post who visited me at hospital. Thank you for your messages I hope to be back as soon as possible #watfordfc."

Kabasele was taking to hospital during the game, which Watford finished as 2-1 losers in an entertaining battle. He suffered the injury while sliding to block a shot from Willian in the first half, ultimately crashing into the post with his right arm and side.

He has been an important member of Watford's set up this campaign, with 14 appearances in the Premier League. He joined the Hornets from Belgian side Genk in 2016, for a deal worth around €7m.

Good morning everybody .Hopefully nothing broken but still have big pain🤕 Great gesture of the goal post who visited me at hospital 🤭 Thank you for your messages I hope to be back as soon as possible 🐝 #watfordfc — Christian Kabasele (@chriskabasele27) December 27, 2018

Javi Gracia's side are now ninth in the league table, with two wins and one draw from six games in December. Their next clash is against Newcastle on Saturday, before they travel to Bournemouth on 2nd January.