Claude Puel Reveals What Pleased Him Most About Stunning Win Over Champions Man City

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has praised his players after they followed up a win over Chelsea with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Boxing Day.

City took the lead through Bernardo Silva, but Marc Albrighton quickly equalised for Leicester. The Foxes then enjoyed several fantastic chances to score against a lacklustre City side, and defender Ricardo Pereira eventually netted the winner with an impressive strike from distance late in the game.

Speaking after the game, Puel admitted he was ecstatic with Leicester's performance, quoted by the Leicester Mercury as saying: "I'd like to congratulate my players. In three games we've played City twice and Chelsea. I was encouraged by our togetherness.

"It was difficult without the ball. They were comfortable on the ball. They managed it well. We conceded a goal without conceding a lot of chances. We had the right reaction.

"This wasn't like the beginning of the season when we conceded a goal. We came back in the game quickly. After, we finished the first half with a lot of chances to score.

"I was a little afraid because it was a good moment to score. In the second half we kept good organisation while perhaps a little tired.





"We managed the game. We kept solidity and togetherness. We scored at the right moment when there was not a lot of time of left for a reaction. I'm happy for my players. It's amazing. We've beaten another top side.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"We've performed well against the top sides like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United without getting results. It's encouraging to manage this game against a top team."