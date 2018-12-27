Eddie Howe Insists Tottenham Are Title Contenders After Bournemouth Crash to Heavy Wembley Defeat

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe believes Tottenham are title contenders this season after inflicting a 5-0 defeat on the Cherries at Wembley.

The visitors were three goals down by half-time as Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura all found the target before the interval, before goals from Harry Kane and Son in the second half confirmed the emphatic win for Spurs.

While Howe was critical of his side not taking their chances, the Bournemouth boss paid tribute to Tottenham, insisting they're genuine challengers for this season's Premier League title.

Asked by Sky Sports after the game whether Spurs were title contenders, he replied: "Without a doubt.

"They've got the forward players and the creative players that can cause anyone problems. They are in great form and are very clinical - we had equally good chances but didn't take them."

The result sees Bournemouth drop three places to 11th in the Premier League ahead of a tough trip to a rejuvenated Manchester United this weekend.

Howe will be travelling to Old Trafford without club captain Simon Francis, who sustained a knee injury just before half-time after closing down Son, resulting in the defender receiving several minutes of treatment on the field before being stretched off.

Giving an update on his condition, Howe added: "He's gone for a scan on his knee - it doesn't look good.

"We're concerned it's a serious injury. It's hugely disappointing for a player who has been great for this club. Our thoughts are with him and his family. Let's hope it's not as bad as it looks.

"We are going to be stretched and tested in that way. It's very unusual to get so many injuries. We were already stretched before this injury, but let's get the result of the scan first."