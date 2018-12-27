Former Liverpool Defender Says Mesut Ozil's Departure From Arsenal 'Only a Matter of Time'

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has revealed that he believes Mesut Ozil will leave Arsenal in January after falling out of favour with manager Unai Emery in recent weeks.

The German midfielder was hauled off at half time against Brighton on Wednesday and has only started in two of the Gunners' last seven games.

Despite signing a new three-year contract extension last January, Ozil's future at the Emirates is uncertain as he struggles to adapt to Emery's new tactical approach.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Speaking to ESPN FC, ex-Scotland international Steve Nicol gave his opinion on whether the 30-year-old could leave Arsenal, saying: "It's only a matter of time (before he goes).

“I’m sure he’ll be hoping it’ll happen in January. The new rules mean that teams in the Champions League can sign one player, he would be a great addition for anybody. Wages are going to be a problem, but I think he will move and a deal will be sorted one way or another.”





With only a select number of European clubs able to match Ozil's £350,000 per week wages, it may be the case that the World Cup winner will have to take a pay cut to open up the possibility of leaving Arsenal.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Since joining the Gunners from Real Madrid for £42m in 2013, Ozil has made over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 74 assists for his teammates.

Thriving under the management of Arsene Wenger, the German played an instrumental role for Arsenal as they won three FA Cup titles in four seasons.

Yet following the departure of his former boss in the summer, Ozil has struggled to produce consistently this season and has only demonstrated glimpses of his undoubted talent under Emery.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

With the ex-Sevilla and PSG boss expected to make further alterations to his squad in January, he may consider letting the German midfielder leave, bringing an end to his five-year stint at Arsenal.

