Former Liverpool Defender Says Mesut Ozil's Departure From Arsenal 'Only a Matter of Time'

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has revealed that he believes Mesut Ozil will leave Arsenal in January after falling out of favour with manager Unai Emery in recent weeks.

The German midfielder was hauled off at half time against Brighton on Wednesday and has only started in two of the Gunners' last seven games.

Despite signing a new three-year contract extension last January, Ozil's future at the Emirates is uncertain as he struggles to adapt to Emery's new tactical approach.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Speaking to ESPN FC, ex-Scotland international Steve Nicol gave his opinion on whether the 30-year-old could leave Arsenal, saying: "It's only a matter of time (before he goes).

“I’m sure he’ll be hoping it’ll happen in January. The new rules mean that teams in the Champions League can sign one player, he would be a great addition for anybody. Wages are going to be a problem, but I think he will move and a deal will be sorted one way or another.”


With only a select number of European clubs able to match Ozil's £350,000 per week wages, it may be the case that the World Cup winner will have to take a pay cut to open up the possibility of leaving Arsenal.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Since joining the Gunners from Real Madrid for £42m in 2013, Ozil has made over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 74 assists for his teammates.

Thriving under the management of Arsene Wenger, the German played an instrumental role for Arsenal as they won three FA Cup titles in four seasons.

Yet following the departure of his former boss in the summer, Ozil has struggled to produce consistently this season and has only demonstrated glimpses of his undoubted talent under Emery.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

With the ex-Sevilla and PSG boss expected to make further alterations to his squad in January, he may consider letting the German midfielder leave, bringing an end to his five-year stint at Arsenal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)