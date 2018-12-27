Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Unhappy With Missed Chances in 3-1 Man Utd Defeat

Huddersfield manager David Wagner rued his side's missed chances after the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day.

The Terriers fell behind when Nemanja Matic prodded in from a corner and Paul Pogba sealed the win for United with a second half brace, with Mathias Jorgensen's late effort counting for little.

John Early/GettyImages

Quoted by Sky Sports after the game, Wagner lamented the missed opportunities but said his team are ready for a crucial run of fixtures.

He said: "I think the performance was very good. There was effort, determination and decent football that the guys played. I do not know if one hand is enough to count all the clear cut chances we had.





"We were unfortunately unable to use them. We could go in front very early on, where Terence Kongolo has a clear cut chance and another just before half-time.





"The second half was even better from my team. We have played against a world class side, we have seen why Paul (Pogba) is a World Cup winner, two world class strikes, and this is why we lost this game. The performance, for sure, was a very good one at Old Trafford.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"You have seen they also have a world-class goalkeeper who has done his job. I have no complaints today. The boys have done everything today. We really wanted to press them, but we were not clinical enough and this is absolutely where we have to improve."

With games against Fulham, Burnley and Cardiff coming for Huddersfield in their next three league fixtures, Wagner says he is excited to see what happens in the next few weeks.





He added: "This group has character. They have shown this to me often. They have shown exactly what they showed in the second half of the game - win, lose or draw we have to make sure that we play in our way, in our style, but we do our job.

"If we lose a game like today, we have to accept that we have in our way. To be honest, I had a feeling today that we had an opportunity. Every game is a opportunity. The next three games excite us, so now we recover and try for the next one."