Inter Handed Two Game Stadium Ban After Vile Racist Abuse in Boxing Day Napoli Clash

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Inter have been handed a two game stadium ban after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was racially abused at San Siro during Inter's 1-0 victory on Wednesday night.

The clash between the two Serie A sides was also marred by the death of an Inter fan, who was hit by a van outside the stadium, and the stabbings of four Napoli fans when ultras clashed in the Milan streets before kick off.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Inter's Curva Nord will be closed for a further match on top of the two game ban, with the north curve of the stadium generally housing the majority of the club's ultra groups. 

The ban had been expected by Inter's fans, after Empoli shut down away ticket sales for the clash between the two sides on Saturday following the unsavoury incidents of Wednesday night.

The president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina has said that Serie A will go ahead as usual, despite the incidents during the Boxing Day fixture between Inter and Napoli.

Gravina spoke after meeting with colleagues to discuss what sanctions should be taken, which resulted in a decision for there to be no disruption to upcoming Italian top flight fixtures.

Gravina said via Calcio Mercato, in regards to a potential suspension of Serie A fixtures: "We shared the understanding that the championship will go on. Everybody has to understand that there is only one person who is responsible for the FIGC and he's called Gabriele Gravina, I won't accept any more interventions."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)