Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool's 6 Point Lead at the Top of the Premier League Means 'Nothing'

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

After Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp has insisted that nothing is won just yet.

Liverpool ran out comfortable winners on the day, maintaining their unbeaten Premier League status in the process. Manchester City also lost their second consecutive match against Leicester, meaning that Tottenham leapfrogged the Citizens into second place in the league - six points behind the Reds.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp simply stated the gap is currently meaningless.

"It means nothing," he said. "It's important how many points we have, not the others, because what is six points? It's nothing. We have to play them still, they are all strong, we have to play all of them again.

"The first part of the season is over, and the second starts again in three days against Arsenal. It's a tough season, but so far a good season for us. We just have to keep on going."

As for the game itself, Klopp was more than happy with the way Liverpool went about their business during a commanding second-half performance.

"We weren't 100 per cent happy at half-time, we had to avoid the counter-attacks they had from time to time, and adjust formation wise and come in between the lines," he added.

"We scored and were very fortunate to have a penalty straight after the second half started, and then it was a really good day for Liverpool."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp also discussed the implications of the Manchester City result, suggesting that the upcoming fixture between the two sides will be crucial.

"We had no idea about the Manchester City result until after the game," he told the BBC.

"We play City soon – if I was them I would think there is only four points because we still have to play them, then we play Arsenal before then as well. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"The only thing that matters to us is the performance and keeping that level of performance."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)