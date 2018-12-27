Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool's 6 Point Lead at the Top of the Premier League Means 'Nothing'

After Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp has insisted that nothing is won just yet.

Liverpool ran out comfortable winners on the day, maintaining their unbeaten Premier League status in the process. Manchester City also lost their second consecutive match against Leicester, meaning that Tottenham leapfrogged the Citizens into second place in the league - six points behind the Reds.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp simply stated the gap is currently meaningless.

"It means nothing," he said. "It's important how many points we have, not the others, because what is six points? It's nothing. We have to play them still, they are all strong, we have to play all of them again.

"The first part of the season is over, and the second starts again in three days against Arsenal. It's a tough season, but so far a good season for us. We just have to keep on going."

As for the game itself, Klopp was more than happy with the way Liverpool went about their business during a commanding second-half performance.

"We weren't 100 per cent happy at half-time, we had to avoid the counter-attacks they had from time to time, and adjust formation wise and come in between the lines," he added.

"We scored and were very fortunate to have a penalty straight after the second half started, and then it was a really good day for Liverpool."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp also discussed the implications of the Manchester City result, suggesting that the upcoming fixture between the two sides will be crucial.

"We had no idea about the Manchester City result until after the game," he told the BBC.

"We play City soon – if I was them I would think there is only four points because we still have to play them, then we play Arsenal before then as well.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"The only thing that matters to us is the performance and keeping that level of performance."