Juventus Make Stance Clear on Potential Douglas Costa Transfer Amid Manchester United Links

Juventus have reportedly decided against selling Douglas Costa in January amid reports linking the winger with a move to Manchester United, but are open to negotiations in the summer.

The 28-year-old has emerged as a target for United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, as he looks to strengthen his squad when the transfer window opens next month to further build on the promising results they have picked up since replacing Jose Mourinho.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Until now, there has been little to go on as to whether or not the Italian champions were open to a deal for the Brazilian, but Calciomercato report that they are not willing to consider his sale in the immediate future and see him as an important part of the squad despite his limited involvement so far this season.

The claim is that a €60m offer is on the table from United, with Manchester City also showing an interest, and although Juve are willing to consider a deal when the season is wrapped up, the Champions League schedule on the horizon means they are vehement in their resolve to hold onto him for now.

The player is also thought to be happy where he is, having told his agent he doesn't want to leave Turin, so it seems unlikely that a Premier League move is on the cards next month.

Since his €40m move in the summer, Costa has started just four Serie A games so far this season, and his only European start came in the final group stage fixture against Young Boys, when they had already qualified.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He appeared as a fleeting substitute against United in the 1-0 win at Old Trafford back in October, but if reports are to be believed, that could end up being the only time we see Costa in Manchester this season.