Luka Modric Claims He Wants to Retire at Real Madrid Following Rumours Regarding Inter Switch

December 27, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modrić claims that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabéu for the rest of his career, all but ending speculation over an imminent transfer to Italian giants Inter.

The 33-year-old has spent the last six years on the books with Real Madrid, making almost 300 appearances for the club where he's formed a formidable partnership with Germany international Toni Kroos in the heart of midfield.

Many tipped Modrić to leave the Spanish capital after he reached the World Cup final during the summer, with Inter most keen on the Croatian's signature, but he claims he has no plans on leaving the first team until he hangs up his boots.

"My personal goal and big wish is to finish my career in Real Madrid, that would be the ideal scenario," Modrić said at the Sportske novosti Awards ceremony in Zagreb, quoted by Goal. "But to achieve that, I have to stay capable of playing at the top, at the highest level. That is not going to be easy."

Fans expected that Modrić would call time on his international career following the World Cup - his performances in Russia was the catalyst for winning the Ballon d'Or - but the veteran insists he will always be available to Croatia for as long as they need him.

"Many people said it would have been best possible stage to retire from international football after World cup final," he added. "But my heart decided to stay and keep playing. And I will continue to play as long as they will need me."

Modrić cemented his place in Real Madrid's first team ever since he first pulled on their shirt in 2012, but now the likes of Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde and Marcos Llorente are staking a claim for a starting spot due to the club's poor form this season.

