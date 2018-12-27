Mauricio Pochettino Admits Signing New Players Will Be Difficult Ahead of January Transfer Window

December 27, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted it will be hard to sign new players, ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

As Spurs prepare to host Wolves on Saturday, Pochettino spoke in his pre-match press conference. With the transfer window just days away, fans will be eager for the club to make some signings for the rest of the season.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

As quoted by football.london, Pochettino answered questions about transfers by saying: “I told you before, we’re always open but it’s going to be difficult – maybe not impossible but difficult, yes.”

Recently, Spurs have been under pressure for their lack of signings. In the summer transfer window, they became the first team in Premier League history to go an entire transfer window without signing anyone.

Tottenham have established some transfer targets, although it looks like other clubs will beat them. Youngster Tanguy Ndombele was linked with a move to London, but it looks like Paris Saint-Germain will win the race to sign him.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Pochettino added: “Yes maybe every day we talk but it depends on if players are going to leave, and to have space to sign players. It depends on players out and then we’re going to see if we can add some quality to help the team.

“But I think it’s not going to be easy to add players in January. For sure it’s going to be tough to add.”

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

After five consecutive wins, Spurs sit second in the Premier League table six points off leaders Liverpool. They come off the back of an emphatic win on Boxing Day, when they smashed Bournemouth 5-0 at Wembley Stadium.

