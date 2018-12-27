Max Allegri Added to Man Utd Managerial Shortlist But Maurico Pochettino Remains Top Target

Manchester United have added Juventus manager Massimo Allegri to their growing list of candidates for the job at Old Trafford this summer, though Mauricio Pochettino remains top of the pile.

The club have begun their search for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho, with Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer currently in place as interim until the summer. Ed Woodward and co. have long been enamoured by Tottenham manger Pochettino, but Allegri is also in the running as part of a "long and extensive" hiring process.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

And, as reported by the Evening Standard, the Italian tactician is said to be willing to swap Turin for Manchester, after one final push for European glory with I Bianconeri this season.

Indeed, sources close to the 51-year-old claim that he had his eyes on the role even before Mourinho was sacked. An ardent admirer of the Premier League, he was also said to be intrigued by the proposition of succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, but eventually lost interest due to a lack of transfer funds.

As part of Allegri's potential deal, Woodward is also considering the appointment of Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici, filling the gap of two vacancies at Carrington.

United have been seeking a suitable director of football for some time, and the pair's prior working relationship could be perfect should the stars align, though they were initially hoping to put someone in place before the new manager arrives, so as to receive their input in the decision.

Two games. Two goals. Two assists.



Maybe Paul Pogba wasn't the problem after all?! 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2PACzXLRQi — 90min (@90min_Football) December 27, 2018

Despite Allegri's impressive trophy cabinet - which includes five Serie A titles and four domestic cups, as well as two Champions League runner-up medals - it is understood that Pochettino remains the top choice. Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane are also in the mix.

Solsjkaer may have a thing or two to say about that however, following his perfect start to life in the Red Devils' dugout, though a stay beyond his current deal has not been mooted.

