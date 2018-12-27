Nathan Redmond Set for Decision on International Future as Mick McCarthy Pursues Ireland Declaration

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is reportedly intensifying his efforts to persuade Southampton winger Nathan Redmond to declare for Ireland, after confirming at the weekend that he is to hold discussions with a number of dual-eligible players.

The 24-year-old has represented England at every age level, including in a senior friendly against Germany, but has the right to switch allegiance if he wishes, and Independent report that McCarthy, who was re-appointed as Ireland boss last month, is keen for him to do so. 

Ben Early/GettyImages

Redmond is eligible for Ireland through his mother, and should he submit a 'transfer request' to FIFA within the next fortnight, he could be eligible for Ireland's forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Georgia and Gibraltar.

It's understood that the player is open to discussions, and McCarthy's connection with Brighton manager Chris Hughton, who is close to the player and his family, could be a factor in any potential decision.

He is also eligible for Jamaica, and is expected to have an open mind, so McCarthy's show of desire in the player's service may well prove decisive.

Upon his appointment, McCarthy was quick to cap Redmond's Southampton teammate Michael Obafemi, as the 18-year-old experiences something of a breakthrough year at St. Mary's. 

He's made six appearances in all competitions so far this season, and was subbed on for the final 10 minutes against Denmark in a Nations League clash in November, ensuring his eligibility going forward. 

"It might be that Michael Obafemi turns out to be the next Robbie Keane," McCarthy said of the 18-year-old.

"Michael is playing in the Premier League and scoring goals. He deserves that it will ultimately benefit Ireland. As his manager, I'm never too unhappy to have someone who can run in behind to stretch defences."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Whether Redmond will join his teenage counterpart in the Ireland camp in the weeks to come remains to be seen. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)