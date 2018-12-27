Paris Saint-Germain Ready to Offer 18 Month Contract to Aaron Ramsey in Bid to Seal January Transfer

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has emerged as the subject of reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain, with the French champions tipped to offer the Welshman a contract and negotiate a deal with the Gunners when the January transfer window opens.

Arsenal's longest serving player, Ramsey will be out of contract at the end of the season and will not be signing a fresh deal after the club eventually withdrew their offer of an extension after months of protracted and fruitless talks.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

He had been heavily linked with Bayern Munich and Juventus in recent weeks, with both European heavyweights seemingly eyeing a free transfer at the end of the season. But PSG may move faster and look to tie up a deal next month if gossip from France is to be believed.

A rumour originating from noted publication L'Equipe has it that the Parisian club will offer Ramsey an 18-month contract when the transfer window opens.

#PSG ready to offer Aaron Ramsey an 18-month deal when transfer window opens next week. Sporting director Antero Henrique has been talking to both player and #Arsenal, fee to be negotiated between €10-20m (L’Equipe) — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) December 26, 2018

It is said that PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has already been in talks with both the player and Arsenal and that there are to be negotiations over a transfer fee of €10m to €20m.

Likely as a result of his expected departure, Ramsey hasn't been a regular starter for Arsenal this season. A 29-minute cameo against Brighton on Boxing Day was his first appearance since early December, while he hasn't completed 90 minutes in the Premier League since September.

Ramsey replaced Alexandre Lacazette against Brighton, a game that Arsenal drew.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I think also that Aaron Ramsey deserved to play, he deserved to take responsibility also because he wants to help us. I think Aaron played a good match today in this moment," was manager Unai Emery's reasoning behind the substitution, via Arsenal.com.