Sadio Mane Backs Senegal Teammate Kalidou Koulibaly Following Alleged Racist Chants in Italy

Liverpool winger Sadio Mané has posted a picture on social media showing that he's in solidarity with international teammate Kalidou Koulibaly, who was allegedly subject to racist abuse against Inter on Boxing Day.

His club side Napoli tried to get their match at San Siro postponed three times due to the vile abuse Koulibaly was subject to, but the authorities instructed the game to go ahead and Inter eventually stole all three points thanks to a late goal from Lautaro Martínez.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

After the match, Koulibaly - who was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards - released a statement where he hit back at the supporters in Milan, while Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti threatened his side would just walk off in anything like this ever happened again.

Liverpool's Mané is the latest person to show their support for Koulibaly, stating that he was bitter and dismayed at what his Senegalese teammate had to go through against the Nerazzurri on Wednesday.

"I am bitter, not to say bruised and dismayed, by what you have experienced,” Mané wrote on Instagram. "But I know you well enough that these abominable acts will not reach you at all.

"We are proud of our race and we will continue to defend it as we defend the colours of our homeland. You reminded the world that identity does not compartmentalize."

Underneath the picture which Mané shared to his follow read: "Say no to racism."

Sadly for lovers of Serie A and Calcio, Wednesday's incident was just the latest in a long line of problems which the Italian FA have so far been very poor dealing with.

The likes of Mario Balotelli, Sulley Muntari, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Kévin Constant are among the high-profile players who famously have received racist abuse during their time in Italy - which in some cases has lead to players walking off the pitch.

The authorities in Italy are now under more pressure than ever to act on this latest racist act which has marred not just the match between Inter and Napoli, but all of Serie A's Boxing Day games.