Tottenham Prepared to Offload £75m Worth of Players This January in Title Push

It is being reported that Tottenham are ready to offload over £75m worth of players this January as they attempt to perfect their title-chasing squad.

Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy are prepared to listen to offers for Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and currently injured striker Vincent Janssen as the club hope to make a push for the title in the new year.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The Daily Mail reports that the club will unload a whole selection of unwanted players to help find the funds to strengthen the squad in more needed areas.

Under Levy, Tottenham have always been frugal with their transfer dealings and the club became the first in Premier League history not to sign a new player over the summer break in the most recent transfer window. Furthermore, in the four years Pochettino has been at the helm, his net spend has been just £29m.





But as the title race heats up, if Spurs can rid themselves of enough names - as they already have too many players to fit into their Premier League and Champions League quotas - they may be able to fund some crucial winter deals.

The surprising names to be listed are first team regulars Dembele and Wanyama. However, both have struggled with injuries this term.

In the case of Dembele, the 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer. Wanyama, however, is contacted until 2021 and may fetch a better transfer fee with West Ham said to be interested in the Kenyan international.

Less surprising to see on the list is Nkoudou, who joined for £11m in 2016 but has struggled to make any impact during his spell in London. And also Janssen, who has been injured all season but when fit has failed to impress since joining from AZ Alkmaar two years ago.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Offers for Fernando Llorente and Michel Vorm could also come under consideration with both players out of contract in the summer and seemingly incapable of breaking their way into the first team squad.