Andreas Pereira to Decide on Man Utd Future With Arsenal, West Ham & Everton Interested

December 28, 2018

Andreas Pereira's future will be decided in the coming days, with several Premier League clubs poised to take him off Manchester United's hands if he opts to leave.

Pereira started United's first two matches of the season but has played just 24 minutes of Premier League football since he was substituted off at half time against Brighton in August.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Pereira his first league appearance since October when he brought him off the bench for a late cameo against Cardiff last weekend, but the 22-year-old may struggle to carve out a regular niche for himself in the team.

UOL Esporte reports that Pereira could seek more regular opportunities elsewhere, claiming that ArsenalEverton and West Ham have all approached United about the possibility of signing the young Brazilian.

Pereira's contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2019, so he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January onwards.

Both the player and the club have the option of triggering an extra year's extension in Pereira's contract which would extend his stay until the summer of 2020 and prevent him from talking to other clubs in January.

Pereira may get more opportunities in the New Year as Manchester United's FA Cup campaign begins with a third round tie against Reading on 5 January.

But he wants to play on a more regular basis so that he can work his way back into Tite's Brazilian squad. He won his first cap against El Salvador in September but hasn't been called up since.

