Arsenal Injury Woes Continue With Up to Seven First-Team Players Out of Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Arsenal could be forced to face Liverpool on Saturday without as many as seven first-team players, as injuries begin to seriously deplete Unai Emery's squad.

The Gunners have struggled greatly with defensive injuries all season, and they will no doubt be wary of coming up against one of the Premier League's most prolific sides in Liverpool. The Reds currently have a six-point lead at the top of the table and have not dropped points since the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in early November.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Arsenal's injury woes have been tracked by Physio Room, who list injuries to seven first-team players. Both Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Musrafi, who have been suffering with hamstring injuries, face a race against time to prove their fitness ahead of the fixture, and may find themselves restricted to a place on the substitute's bench on Saturday.

However, five members of the squad will certainly play no part in the match. Firstly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was recently diagnosed with a broken foot, faces around six weeks on the sidelines before he will be able to return to training, meaning he could miss around ten games for the club.

He will be joined on the sidelines by Hector Bellerin, who faces another two weeks out as a result of a calf injury, and 21-year-old Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has been out of action since September with a groin injury.

Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck have also suffered serious injuries and will likely remain on the sidelines for an extended period of time. Holding is set for surgery on a knee injury and could take up to nine months to recover, whilst Welbeck is currently recuperating from ankle surgery.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Given Arsenal's injury woes, Emery has been forced to use midfielders Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Granit Xhaka as defenders in recent weeks as he has been rotating between various formations to manage his injury struggles, and he may be forced to do something similar against Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)