Burnley vs West Ham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kickoff Time & Team News

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Burnley welcome Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon with the hosts desperate not to be cut adrift in the Premier League drop zone.

Sean Dyche's men currently find themselves 18th, three points behind Cardiff and Southampton who occupy the two places above them.

After they recently enjoyed a four-game winning streak, West Ham fell to defeat last weekend at the hands of Watford. However, the Hammers brushed themselves off and bounced back with a 2-1 win over Southampton on Thursday night, setting up a crucial tie on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 30th December
What Time Is Kick Off? 14:15 GMT
Where Is it Played? Turf Moor 
TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A
Referee? David Coote

Team News

Burnley will likely be without midfield duo Robbie Brady and Stephen Defour after the pair picked up injuries during the Christmas period. Matt Lowton will also miss out on West Ham's end of year visit after he accumulated five yellow cards, leaving him to serve his one game suspension.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

West Ham, meanwhile, have one of the league's most injury-stricken squads, after ten players were ruled out of their midweek trip to Southampton. Most notably, Marko Arnautovic and Andriy Yarmolenko remain sidelined, whilst midfielders Jack Wilshere and Manuel Lanzini are also likely to miss out.

Predicted Lineups 

Burnley Hart; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, Gudmundsson; Vokes, Barnes.
West Ham Fabianski; Antonio, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Obiang, Rice, Anderson, Snodgrass, Diangana; Perez.

Head to Head Record

The spoils went the way of the east London side when these two last met as West Ham ran out 4-2 winners at the London Stadium in November. On that day, Felipe Anderson grabbed a second-half brace – and the Brazilian was back amongst the goals this week, scoring twice in their win over Southampton.

Recent Form

Burnley have won just one of their last 12 Premier League fixtures; a run which has plunged them into the relegation zone. They were on the wrong end of a Christmas stuffing last time out, getting beaten 5-1 at home by Everton.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

West Ham have been one of the league's form teams of late, and have won five of their last six games. Their win on Thursday meant that West Ham have taken five times more points from their December fixtures than Burnley, and they will be favourites to come out on top in this one

Burnley  West Ham
Burnley 1-5 Everton (26/12) Southampton 1-2 West Ham (27/12)
Arsenal 3-1 Burnley (22/12) West Ham 0-2 Watford (22/12)
Tottenham 1-0 Burnley (15/12) Fulham 0-2 West Ham (15/12)
Burnley 1-0 Brighton (08/12) West Ham 3-2 Crystal Palace (08/12)
Burnley 1-3 Liverpool (05/12) West Ham 3-1 Cardiff (04/12)

Prediction

West Ham will be full of confidence going into this crucial game, whilst Burnley will still be licking their wounds from the crushing Boxing Day defeat. Only Fulham have conceded more goals in the Premier League this year than Burnley, and West Ham will be looking to compound their misery as they travel to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.


Prediction: Burnley 0-2 West Ham

