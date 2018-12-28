Former Arsenal Chairman Peter Hill-Wood Passes Away at the Age of 82

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood has passed away at the age of 82, the north London club has confirmed.

Hill-Wood joined the Arsenal board in 1962 and later became chairman in 1982, succeeding his father Denis in the role. He served as chairman for more than three decades before ill health forced him to step down in 2013.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the death of former chairman Peter Hill-Wood, at the age of 82," said Arsenal in an official statement.

"Peter and his family’s influence on the club cannot be understated, but at this most difficult time for his family and friends, it is Peter the man who we remember with great fondness. 

"Our thoughts are with his wife Sally and his children Sarah, Julian and Charles."

During his time as chairman, Hill-Wood oversaw periods of incredible success for the Gunners. George Graham, appointed by Hill-Wood in 1986, led a trophy-laden tenure comprising two league titles, two League Cups, the FA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Even greater success followed under Arsene Wenger, who was at the club from 1996 until Hill-Wood's departure in 2013. Arsenal won three league titles in this time, including an historic unbeaten league season in 2003/04.

Arsenal also pay tribute to Hill-Wood for his 'instrumental' role in Arsenal's smooth transition from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium in 2006.

Hill-Wood was succeeded as chairman by Sir Chips Keswick, who remains in the role to this day.

