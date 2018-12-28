Liverpool Enter Hunt to Sign Porto Defender Targeted by Manchester United

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Liverpool are reported to have entered the race to sign Porto defender Eder Militao, with the 20-year-old widely thought to be in the cross hairs of Manchester United. 

United's hunt for a new centre-back has been one of football's worst-kept secrets of late, with former manager Jose Mourinho publicly calling out the board for their failure to sign one in the summer, and they have since been linked with a number of potential new arrivals in the position - one of the more recent examples of that being Militao.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

They were already expected to have vast competition for his signature, with Manchester City, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund all credited with an interest, but competition looks as if it may have stiffened up further, as The Mirror report that Liverpool have designs on the Brazilian.

Having signed a new deal until 2023 in the summer, the centre-back has a reported release clause of around £42.5m, and the Portuguese champions are thought to be scrambling to renew his terms once again in order to raise that clause further, in recognition of his rise in value over the last few months.

As it stands, however, Liverpool and United are among the front-runners to trigger his existing clause, with the Reds seemingly looking to add further depth to an impressive defence that is currently ravaged with injuries.

The return of Trent Alexander-Arnold for the win over Newcastle offered some much needed respite, but Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain injured, leaving Liverpool with just two fit centre-backs.

Given Militao has covered at right-back and in a defensive midfield role, as well as his primary position in the heart of the defence, he would offer a versatile option in three positions for the Premier League leaders.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In United's case, caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has landed on the pairing of Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones as his first choice duo at the back, so Militao would be looking to unseat one of those two should he arrive in January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)