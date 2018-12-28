Man City Set to Be Without Several Key Players for Crucial Southampton and Liverpool Games

Pep Guardiola will be forced to shuffle his hand for Manchester City's upcoming fixtures due to recent injuries sustained by several key players.

After a dreary Christmas, Guardiola will be hoping to conclude an outstanding 2018 in style as they look to get their season back on track against Southampton on Saturday. However, the games don't get any easier as his side soon welcome league-leaders Liverpool to the Etihad.

However, City will be without several key players due to various injuries and suspensions picked up over the festive period. Fabian Delph is set to miss their next three games after he picked up a straight red card last time out against Leicester City.

Meanwhile, holding midfielder Fernandinho, who has missed the last two games with a thigh problem, will undergo a late fitness test before the Southampton game, but should be fit for Liverpool's visit to Manchester next Thursday.

The perennial Vincent Kompany is also set to remain on the sidelines for City's upcoming fixtures as he battles a long-term injury issue.

However, Pep Guardiola will be buoyed by the potential return of David Silva who came on for the final 20 minutes against Leicester last time out as he returns from a hamstring injury.

His midfield partner Kevin De Bruyne made his first Premier League start of the season in that game against Leicester and will likely feature again on Saturday and Thursday.

City will be desperate for an upturn in form after they fell to third place on Boxing Day, leaving them seven points behind pace-setters Liverpool.