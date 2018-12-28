Matteo Guendouzi Hails Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the 'Best Striker' in the Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the 'perfect' foil for the Gunners midfield, pointing to the variety to the front-man's game as his main asset.

Aubameyang leads the Premier League scoring charts at the half-way point, having netted 13 times as Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane trail behind on 12, and has been an increasingly important part of Unai Emery's new-look Arsenal side.

At the halfway stage it's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who leads the scoring charts 🔥



The race for the Golden Boot is on! pic.twitter.com/TkhY5L7j9N — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) December 27, 2018

And Guendouzi, who has himself become an important part of the team since arriving from Lorient in the summer, says the talismanic forward is a dream to play alongside, and the best striker in the league ahead of his contemporaries.

"He's helping us a lot because he scores so much," he told Sky Sports, ahead of Liverpool's clash with Arsenal this weekend.

"For me he is the best striker in the Premier League this season, and if he keeps scoring as much in the second half of the season, I know we will finish really high in the table.

"As a midfielder it's a pleasure to play with someone like him, it's easy because he has so many qualities. He can run behind, he's in the box in front of goal but he can also link up play and play with his back to his goal. For a midfielder this is perfect because he offers so many solutions."

Arsenal sit fifth in the table, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, as the two sides prepare for a showdown in the late kick-off on Saturday.

19-year-old Guendouzi says the Gunners, however, have nothing to fear ahead of their trip to Anfield, where Liverpool have gone 31 games without defeat, asserting that they can pick up a victory if they take care of their own game.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"Liverpool are very solid defensively but I have so much confidence in my team-mates and the staff that I know we can win," he added.

"We have the weapons to win. It will be tough, but every game is tough, there's three points on the table and I really believe we can get them. I am really confident that we can go there and get a win."