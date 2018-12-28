PSG Agree Personal Terms With Abdoulaye Doucoure But Transfer Fee Yet to be Settled for Watford Ace

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to have agreed terms with Abdoulaye Doucoure but are still to settle a fee with Watford over the midfielder's transfer as they search for alternative targets to Ajax's Frenkie de Jong.

The club have widely been rumoured to be hunting for a physical addition to their midfield, as Adrien Rabiot's future at the club looks increasingly in doubt and they are yet to replace the retired Thiago Motta.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Reports come from Paris United in France, who claim that the 25-year-old wants a move to the French champions after he and his entourage came to an agreement on a deal, but Watford rejected the first offer tabled, thought to be around €33m.

The news comes amid speculation PSG have conceded the battle for his signature to Barcelona, and could be looking to Doucoure as an alternative - but it's expected that Watford will demand a fee in the region of €50m before they allow him to leave.

It's thought that in the event of the Frenchman's departure, they will turn to either Phillip Billing of Huddersfield, or 21-year-old Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski, who has impressed for Gornik Zabrze so far this season.



Having most recently featured in the narrow 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Vicarage Road, he is yet to miss a minute of Premier League action, scoring twice and contributing five assists as the Hornets remain in the chasing pack for European qualification.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

They are now faced with an important double-header with Newcastle and Bournemouth to round off the festive period, before FA Cup duty awaits as they travel to National League side Woking.