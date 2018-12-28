PSG Agree Personal Terms With Abdoulaye Doucoure But Transfer Fee Yet to be Settled for Watford Ace

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to have agreed terms with Abdoulaye Doucoure but are still to settle a fee with Watford over the midfielder's transfer as they search for alternative targets to Ajax's Frenkie de Jong.
The club have widely been rumoured to be hunting for a physical addition to their midfield, as Adrien Rabiot's future at the club looks increasingly in doubt and they are yet to replace the retired Thiago Motta.
Reports come from Paris United in France, who claim that the 25-year-old wants a move to the French champions after he and his entourage came to an agreement on a deal, but Watford rejected the first offer tabled, thought to be around €33m.
The news comes amid speculation PSG have conceded the battle for his signature to Barcelona, and could be looking to Doucoure as an alternative - but it's expected that Watford will demand a fee in the region of €50m before they allow him to leave.
It's thought that in the event of the Frenchman's departure, they will turn to either Phillip Billing of Huddersfield, or 21-year-old Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski, who has impressed for Gornik Zabrze so far this season.
Having most recently featured in the narrow 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Vicarage Road, he is yet to miss a minute of Premier League action, scoring twice and contributing five assists as the Hornets remain in the chasing pack for European qualification.
They are now faced with an important double-header with Newcastle and Bournemouth to round off the festive period, before FA Cup duty awaits as they travel to National League side Woking.