PSG Agree Personal Terms With Abdoulaye Doucoure But Transfer Fee Yet to be Settled for Watford Ace

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to have agreed terms with Abdoulaye Doucoure but are still to settle a fee with Watford over the midfielder's transfer as they search for alternative targets to Ajax's Frenkie de Jong.

The club have widely been rumoured to be hunting for a physical addition to their midfield, as  Adrien Rabiot's future at the club looks increasingly in doubt and they are yet to replace the retired Thiago Motta.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Reports come from Paris United in France, who claim that the 25-year-old wants a move to the French champions after he and his entourage came to an agreement on a deal, but Watford rejected the first offer tabled, thought to be around €33m.

The news comes amid speculation PSG have conceded the battle for his signature to Barcelona, and could be looking to Doucoure as an alternative - but it's expected that Watford will demand a fee in the region of €50m before they allow him to leave. 

It's thought that in the event of the Frenchman's departure, they will turn to either Phillip Billing of Huddersfield, or 21-year-old Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski, who has impressed for Gornik Zabrze so far this season.

Having most recently featured in the narrow 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Vicarage Road, he is yet to miss a minute of Premier League action, scoring twice and contributing five assists as the Hornets remain in the chasing pack for European qualification. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

They are now faced with an important double-header with Newcastle and Bournemouth to round off the festive period, before FA Cup duty awaits as they travel to National League side Woking.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)