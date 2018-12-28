Unai Emery Reveals PSG Turned Down Chance to Sign Mohamed Salah Before Liverpool Move

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed Paris Saint-Germain turned down the chance to sign Mohamed Salah during his time in charge, before the Egyptian moved to Liverpool in 2017.

Emery enjoyed a huge amount of success with PSG during his time in charge from 2016 to 2018, lifting several domestic trophies, including the Ligue 1 title in 2017. However, things could have been incredibly different if they had signed Salah, who went on to join Liverpool and shatter Premier League scoring records.

Most goals for Liverpool in first 50 Premier League games for the club:



🔴 Mohamed Salah (39)

🔴 Fernando Torres (34)

🔴 Daniel Sturridge (33)



A record broken along the way. 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/XXp00UjIs6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 3, 2018

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's clash with Liverpool on Saturday, Emery admitted that PSG were unsure as to whether Salah was ready for a move to a big club. He is quoted by the Telegraph as saying: “We spoke about the possibility to sign Salah to Paris St Germain when he was playing at Roma.

“We had some doubts – and then he signed for Liverpool and these doubts he has broken at Liverpool. Now, if you are speaking about the five top players in the world, one is Salah."

He then elaborated on the specific doubts PSG had, adding: “How he can take the performance in one big team. For example like PSG in Paris.

“And today I can say to you...if we sign him, we sign one player in the top five in the world.”

Salah's first taste of Premier League football came with Chelsea in 2014, but the Egyptian struggled to adapt to England's top flight. In his 19 appearances for the Blues, he registered just two goals and four assists, before being sold to Roma after a loan deal in 2016.

During his two seasons with Roma, Salah racked up 34 goals and 24 assists in 83 appearances, prompting Liverpool to recruit him in 2017.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

His second spell in England has certainly been more fruitful, and Salah has managed 59 goals and 23 assists in 78 appearances for Liverpool to date.