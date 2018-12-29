Aston Villa Pull Out of Gary Cahill Transfer With Move for Chelsea Outcast Deemed Too Expensive

By 90Min
December 29, 2018

Aston Villa have pulled out of a sensational deal to re-sign Gary Cahill because a potential move for the Chelsea defender has proved too expensive.

Chelsea’s club captain came through the youth academy at Villa Park prior to establishing a distinguished career in the Premier League with Bolton and Chelsea, where he has gone on to win two league titles and a Champions League among other honours at Stamford Bridge.

Cahill was named skipper at the club following the departure of John Terry to Aston Villa in 2017 but has since fallen out of favour under new head coach Maurizio Sarri. However, it seems that the 33-year-old will not follow Terry to Villa, according to the Telegraph.

Talks are said to have been held between the two clubs but the report suggests that any potential deal to reunite Cahill with assistant coach Terry at Villa Park has proved to be too expensive for the Championship club to pull off in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are apparently prepared to facilitate Cahill’s departure from west London next month with the Blues preferring to sell the defender on a permanent basis, though they would apparently be open to a loan deal in which any suitor would cover his wages in full.

That is said to be a sticking point for Villa, with the Chelsea star said to be earning around £110,000 a week at Stamford Bridge - a salary that the Championship side would not be able to match.

Villa have apparently made the signing of a new centre back a priority ahead of next month’s transfer window, with Cahill featuring high on Dean Smith’s list of potential targets.

However, it is said that Smith will now turn his attentions to other targets, with even a six-month loan deal likely to cost Villa up to £4m taking into account Cahill’s wage demands and a potential loan fee to seal the deal.

The report suggests that Cahill would prefer to remain in the Premier League rather than drop down to the Championship and a temporary loan move would enable the defender to assess his options when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

It is said that Villa may revisit their move for Cahill towards the end of next month should the defender fail to complete a move elsewhere in January.

Villa could stand a better chance of re-signing their former star following the expiry of his Chelsea contract at the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)