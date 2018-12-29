Benfica Starlet Tiago Dantas in Line for Potential January Switch to Manchester City

Benfica starlet Tiago Dantas has reportedly opened the door to a move to the Premier League, with Manchester City said to be interested in the Portuguese prospect.

Dantas has starred for Benfica’s youth side this term and is regarded in his homeland as one of the brightest young stars to have come through the ranks with the Lisbon-based club in recent times.

Benfica midfield prospect Tiago Dantas (18) is on the verge of joining Manchester City on a five-year deal after flying to England with his agent to seal a move. [Record] pic.twitter.com/cYzUhBWbDA — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 28, 2018

However, the 18-year-old’s current deal at the Estadio da Luz is due to expire in June. As reported by O Jogo, Dantas is unlikely to pen fresh terms with his current club as the youngster is said to be pessimistic in terms of making the grade with Benfica’s senior team.

Dantas has impressed after making 12 appearances in the II Liga this season, with the starlet said to feel that his ‘cycle is over’ at Benfica. With the young midfielder’s contract only having six months to run, there is a strong possibility that the starlet could depart for free.

PL points compared to halfway in 17-18:

Liverpool ⬆️16

Spurs ⬆️11

Man City ⬇️11

Chelsea ⬆️1

Arsenal ⬆️4

Man Utd ⬇️10

Leicester ⬆️1

Everton ⬆️1

West Ham ⬆️10

Watford ⬆️5

Bournemouth ⬆️10

Brighton ⬆️1

C.Palace ⬆️1

Newcastle ⬇️1

Southampton ⬇️4

Burnley ⬇️20

Huddersfield ⬇️12 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 27, 2018

The young star recently fuelled speculation of a potential move to the Premier League when he apparently posted an Instagram story in which Dantas was seen to be travelling to Manchester.

The links are intensified by Manchester City’s apparent tracking of the talented youngster’s progress during Dantas’ involvement in the UEFA Youth League with Benfica’s youth side since last season.

Dantas has made 12 appearances for his side this term, though he is yet to feature for the Portuguese club’s senior team.

The midfielder is also a Portuguese youth international, having made three appearances for his nation’s Under-19 side.

Brahim Diaz nears Real Madrid move as Manchester City prepare to lose another young prospect | @TelegraphDucker https://t.co/mIh1EVQQF2 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 28, 2018

City face a similar contractual situation with a young star of their own, with promising midfielder Brahim Diaz set to see his contract at the Etihad expire next summer. Dantas could be a well-suited replacement for the Spaniard in Pep Guardiola's setup.