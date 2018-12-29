Benfica Starlet Tiago Dantas in Line for Potential January Switch to Manchester City

By 90Min
December 29, 2018

Benfica starlet Tiago Dantas has reportedly opened the door to a move to the Premier League, with Manchester City said to be interested in the Portuguese prospect.

Dantas has starred for Benfica’s youth side this term and is regarded in his homeland as one of the brightest young stars to have come through the ranks with the Lisbon-based club in recent times.

However, the 18-year-old’s current deal at the Estadio da Luz is due to expire in June. As reported by O Jogo, Dantas is unlikely to pen fresh terms with his current club as the youngster is said to be pessimistic in terms of making the grade with Benfica’s senior team.

Dantas has impressed after making 12 appearances in the II Liga this season, with the starlet said to feel that his ‘cycle is over’ at Benfica. With the young midfielder’s contract only having six months to run, there is a strong possibility that the starlet could depart for free.

The young star recently fuelled speculation of a potential move to the Premier League when he apparently posted an Instagram story in which Dantas was seen to be travelling to Manchester.

The links are intensified by Manchester City’s apparent tracking of the talented youngster’s progress during Dantas’ involvement in the UEFA Youth League with Benfica’s youth side since last season.

Dantas has made 12 appearances for his side this term, though he is yet to feature for the Portuguese club’s senior team.

The midfielder is also a Portuguese youth international, having made three appearances for his nation’s Under-19 side.

City face a similar contractual situation with a young star of their own, with promising midfielder Brahim Diaz set to see his contract at the Etihad expire next summer. Dantas could be a well-suited replacement for the Spaniard in Pep Guardiola's setup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)