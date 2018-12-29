Conflicting Reports Hint Barcelona Target Adrien Rabiot Could Leave PSG for Just €5m

By 90Min
December 29, 2018

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the future of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with one outlet declaring he is not a transfer priority for Barcelona ahead of the Frenchman's expected Ligue 1 departure in January.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel with Paris United via Mundo Deportivo revealing Rabiot has been denied access to the team's changing rooms and is expected to leave in 2019 with his contract set to run out in June.

According to Gerard Romero via RAC1, Barcelona have not made the potential signing of Rabiot a priority due to 'the economic pretensions of his mother'.

However, while Romero believes Barca may no longer be interested in signing the PSG youth product, Paris United via Sport believe the Ligue 1 champions could sell him to their La Liga counterparts for just €5m.


PSG expect contact to be made by Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal ahead of negotiations, with the report also claiming an agreement for a five-year deal worth €10m a term has been reached, as well as a €10m signing on fee.

The French giants are on the lookout for a replacement for the midfielder, who has made over 200 appearances for the club since making his debut during the 2012/13 season.

Barcelona already have plenty of impressive midfielders present in their squad, with Sergio Busquets an elite presence in Europe, Ivan Rakitic a World Cup runner up, while Arthur is one of the most highly rated young players in the world.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Rabiot has previously been linked with Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal but it seems as though his future lies in Spain, despite the conflicting nature of reports.

