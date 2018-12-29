Gareth Southgate & Harry Kane Receive OBE & MBE in New Year's Honours List After World Cup Exploits

England manager Gareth Southgate has received an OBE in the New Year's Honours list, while Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been awarded an MBE following the nation's run to the World Cup semi finals.

Southgate guided the Three Lions to fourth place at the World Cup in the summer, equalling the feat achieved by Sir Bobby Robson in 1990, while Kane was the tournament's Golden Boot winner with six goals.

As a result of the pair's recent achievements, Southgate has been given an OBE and Kane an MBE for their services to football, with the England manager stating he's 'incredibly proud' of the accolade.

"I'm an incredibly proud Englishman so having had the opportunity to have represented my country as a player more than 50 times and then to manage the team at a World Cup has been an absolute privilege," Southgate said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I hope that everybody that has supported me throughout my career feels pride in the fact that I've received this honour because I wouldn't be in this position without that help and guidance."

Kane meanwhile has paid tribute to not only the England manager, but also the coaching and playing staff at Tottenham, believing receiving the honour would not be possible without their support.

Speaking to Tottenham's official website, the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner said: "It’s quite surreal, really. It’s been a great year for club and country. It’s hard to put into words really.

"I’m very passionate about our country, very patriotic and going back to England, it shows how good the summer was for the whole nation, not just from my point of view, but what it did bringing everyone together.

"I’m extremely proud to be a part of that and obviously thankful to all my team-mates, all my coaches at Tottenham, England, Mauricio, Gareth (Southgate), all the staff, the guys as well – without them I wouldn’t be scoring the goals and getting these accolades."

The pair could cap their honours this coming summer, with England reaching the UEFA Nations League semi finals, giving the Three Lions a chance of winning a major competition for the first time since their World Cup triumph in 1966.