Gareth Southgate & Harry Kane Receive OBE & MBE in New Year's Honours List After World Cup Exploits

By 90Min
December 29, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate has received an OBE in the New Year's Honours list, while Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been awarded an MBE following the nation's run to the World Cup semi finals.

Southgate guided the Three Lions to fourth place at the World Cup in the summer, equalling the feat achieved by Sir Bobby Robson in 1990, while Kane was the tournament's Golden Boot winner with six goals.

As a result of the pair's recent achievements, Southgate has been given an OBE and Kane an MBE for their services to football, with the England manager stating he's 'incredibly proud' of the accolade.

"I'm an incredibly proud Englishman so having had the opportunity to have represented my country as a player more than 50 times and then to manage the team at a World Cup has been an absolute privilege," Southgate said, as quoted by Sky Sports

"I hope that everybody that has supported me throughout my career feels pride in the fact that I've received this honour because I wouldn't be in this position without that help and guidance."

Kane meanwhile has paid tribute to not only the England manager, but also the coaching and playing staff at Tottenham, believing receiving the honour would not be possible without their support.

Speaking to Tottenham's official website, the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner said: "It’s quite surreal, really. It’s been a great year for club and country. It’s hard to put into words really.

"I’m very passionate about our country, very patriotic and going back to England, it shows how good the summer was for the whole nation, not just from my point of view, but what it did bringing everyone together.

"I’m extremely proud to be a part of that and obviously thankful to all my team-mates, all my coaches at Tottenham, England, Mauricio, Gareth (Southgate), all the staff, the guys as well – without them I wouldn’t be scoring the goals and getting these accolades."

The pair could cap their honours this coming summer, with England reaching the UEFA Nations League semi finals, giving the Three Lions a chance of winning a major competition for the first time since their World Cup triumph in 1966. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)